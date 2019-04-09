Savannah police seek to check welfare of missing man

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Police in Savannah are seeking to check the welfare of a man they say has been reported missing by his family.

Jim Allen Smith has had no contact with his family for several weeks, according to a news release from the Savannah Police Department. Police say Smith is also deaf.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Smith is urged to call SPD Detective Sgt. Timmy Keen at 731-925-3200.

You can also text anonymous tips to 888777 with the keyword TIP SAVPD and then your message.