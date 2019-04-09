Sunny And Warmer Today

Weather Update: Tues, April 9 —

After a very foggy start to the day, fog should be completely burned off through 10:00 AM. For today skies will remain mostly clear with abundant sunshine. Temps will rise through the 60s and 70s today and should level off right around 80 degrees. There will be a north wind today, which will slow temps a little, but the April sun will ultimately win out, especially with upper level flow becoming zonal and a ridge that is already building back across the Mid-Mississippi River Valley.

Tonight looks to be a hair cooler under clear skies, temps falling into the lower 50s. There will likely be another round of fog developing as the ground is quite saturated, and previous front didnt bring all that cold of air, or dry air for that matter.

