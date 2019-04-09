Teenager charged in Rhea Street shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A teenager has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in an east Jackson shooting.

Police say a 14-year-old boy surrendered to police on April 5.

Jackson police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Rhea Street around 9:15 p.m. on April 3. Police say an 18-year-old Covington man was taken to a local hospital by personal vehicle.

In a news release Tuesday, police say the man suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was later transferred to a Memphis hospital.

The release says investigators believe the teenager approached the victim on Rhea Street and shot him multiple times.

He is currently being held at a juvenile detention facility while awaiting a detention hearing in Madison County Juvenile Court.

The victim remains in critical condition in a Memphis hospital.