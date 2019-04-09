Warm and Sunny Wednesday Before Cold Front Comes Thursday Night

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, April 10th

Sunny skies have helped bring temperatures into the 80s for much of West Tennessee this afternoon for the first time this year. For Jackson, today was the first time in the lower 80s since October 10th – 181 days ago – ending the longest stretch of temperatures below 80°F on record. Even warmer weather is forecast for tomorrow before a cold front comes into West Tennessee on Thursday night.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will continue tonight in West Tennessee with a potential for patchy fog early Wednesday though it shouldn’t be anywhere near as dense or widespread as it was this morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s at the coolest point of the night.

We’ll start Wednesday warm and sunny again with temperatures expected to reach the lower 80s in the afternoon. It’ll be a breezy afternoon with skies becoming mostly cloudy by the end of the day. Rain returns on Thursday night with a cold front in the forecast! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com