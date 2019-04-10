Bro. Ike Conrad Reid Aslin, age 48 passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at his residence in Mercer, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Bro. Wayne Foropoulos officiating. Burial to follow in the Providence First United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Aslin family will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

Bro. Ike enjoyed hunting and fishing. His greatest love was his family and faith.

He was preceded in death by one brother: Brian Patrick Aslin.

Bro. Ike is survived by his wife of 27 years, Tina Ferrell Aslin; two sons: Hunter Reid Aslin (Allison) of Fort Collins, CO, and Tyler Brent Aslin of Mercer, TN; his parents: Gary and Linda Reid Aslin of Ripley, MS; one brother: David Aslin (Cathy) of Germantown, TN; two sisters: Suzanne Lovering (Kevin) of Colquitt, GA, and Amy Beaty (Greg) of Ripley, MS; four nieces; two nephews; and leaves a legacy of one granddaughter: Cameron Noble Aslin.

The Aslin family requests that memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 220 Great Circle Road, Suite 134, Nashville, TN 37228