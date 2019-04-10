Dirt bike recall information

Hundreds of dirt bikes are being recalled. The recall involves the KTM 50 SX and Husqvarna TC 50 dirt bikes.

The throttle can reportedly become stuck in the open position, posing a crash hazard to the rider. So far there are no injuries reported.

Only the 2019 year models with the letter “K” in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number are being recalled.

If you have one of these recalled dirt bikes, you are urged to stop using it immediately and contact an authorized KTM or Husqvarna dealer to schedule a free repair.

You can find more information, including how to find a dealership, at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.