Glynn “Bubba” Ball
|Name: City & State
|Glynn “Bubba” Ball of Paris
|Age:
|79
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Medical Center
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday, April 9, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Celebration of Life: 11:00 AM Saturday, April 20, 2019
|Place of Funeral:
|Fairview Baptist Church
|Minister(s):
|Dr. John Smith of Fairview Baptist Church
|Place of Burial:
|Hillcrest Memorial Park
|Date/Place of Birth:
|January 21, 1940 in Whitlock, Henry County, Tennessee
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Raymond Ball and Irene Ball Hutchens, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Wanda Sue Hart Ball, Married: May 22, 1989; Preceded: March 23, 2017
|Daughters: City/State
|Rachel (Rex) Ruddle of Paris, TN
Angela Ball of Paris, TN
Step-daughter: Kim (Larry) Collums of Springville, TN
|Grandchildren:
|Rob Underwood, Ashley Underwood, Brittany (Brandon) Susewitt, Alivia Gream, Courtland Collums, Kris Collums
|Great Grandchildren:
|Pyper Lee
|Sisters: City/State
|Sue Hamilton, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Lynn Ball and Billie Jean Ball, both preceded
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Ball was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He was a ringman for car auctions working for Cain Auto Action in Murray, KY. And Clarksville, TN Auto Actions.