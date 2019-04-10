Glynn  “Bubba” Ball

WBBJ Staff,

Name: City & State Glynn  “Bubba” Ball of Paris
Age: 79
Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center
Date of Death: Tuesday, April 9, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: Celebration of Life: 11:00 AM Saturday, April 20, 2019
Place of Funeral: Fairview Baptist Church
Minister(s): Dr. John Smith of Fairview Baptist Church
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park
Date/Place of Birth: January 21, 1940 in Whitlock, Henry County, Tennessee
Both Parents Names:





 Raymond Ball and Irene Ball Hutchens, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

  

 Wanda Sue Hart Ball, Married: May 22, 1989; Preceded: March 23, 2017
Daughters: City/State Rachel (Rex) Ruddle of Paris, TN

Angela Ball of Paris, TN

Step-daughter: Kim (Larry) Collums of Springville, TN
Grandchildren: Rob Underwood, Ashley Underwood, Brittany (Brandon) Susewitt, Alivia Gream, Courtland Collums, Kris Collums
Great Grandchildren: Pyper Lee
Sisters: City/State Sue Hamilton, preceded
Brothers: City/State Lynn Ball and Billie Jean Ball, both preceded
Personal Information: Mr. Ball was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He was a ringman for car auctions working for Cain Auto Action in Murray, KY. And Clarksville, TN Auto Actions.