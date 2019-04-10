Mugshots : Madison County : 04/09/19 – 04/10/19

1/15 Dante Freeman Violation of probation

2/15 Perry McDonald Simple domestic assault

3/15 Ashley Fuller Theft over $1,000

4/15 Ashley Willis Failure to appear



5/15 Raymond Petty Failure to comply, failure to appear

6/15 Billy Ray Gibson Violation of probation

7/15 Debbie Johnson Violation of probation

8/15 Glen Brookins Violation of order of protection



9/15 Isaac Curry Violation of probation

10/15 Jaquez Reed Criminal impersonation

11/15 Jerry Anderson Theft under $999

12/15 Joshua Jarman Contempt of court



13/15 Nickolas Maclin Violation of community corrections

14/15 Yashakena Davis Violation of probation

15/15 Zion Davis Failure to appear































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/09/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/10/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.