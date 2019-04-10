Scattered Showers and T’storms Possible Thursday Night

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, April 10th

Clear skies will gradually become cloudier tonight with no rain expected until tomorrow night. Winds will be picking up on Thursday bringing temperatures back to where they are now. Scattered showers and thunderstorms forming on a cold front Thursday night are our next big concern.

TONIGHT

Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy overnight in West Tennessee with winds beginning to pick up from the south through Thursday morning. Cloudier skies and breezy weather will keep temperatures to the upper 50s and lower 60s at the coolest point of the night.

With a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will warm up to the lower and middle 80s again tomorrow afternoon. We’ll have some strong wind gusts on Thursday – over 30 mph at times with a cold front coming into West Tennessee tomorrow night bringing showers and thunderstorms after sunset. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather in northwest Tennessee Thursday night, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com