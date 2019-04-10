Sound machine recall information

Thousands of sound machines are being recalled due to a burn hazard. The internal battery of the Marpac Go travel sleep sound machine can reportedly leak and cause an electrical short.

So far no injuries have been reported.

The product was sold online at Marpac, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond.

If you have purchased this item, you should stop using it and contact the firm, Marpac, for a full refund.

You can find that contact information at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.