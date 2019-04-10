Woman reportedly tried to run over ex-husband before deadly shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police now say a woman accused of fatally shooting her husband at their west Jackson home tried to run him over prior to his death.

Bradi Baker, 60, appeared Wednesday morning in Jackson City Court on one count of first-degree murder. Court documents say she shot her ex-husband, Geoffrey Brunkhorst, multiple times Monday outside their Hollywood Drive home.

Court documents say investigators determined Brunkhorst and Baker had recently divorced. Witnesses told investigators that Brunkhorst was at a home he owned in the 1300 block of Hollywood Drive around 3 p.m. when Baker arrived and began assaulting him.

Court documents say Baker got back in her vehicle and attempted to run over Brunkhorst. A witness then tried to intervene and reportedly saw Baker get a handgun out of her vehicle.

Court documents say Baker repeatedly shot Brunkhorst as the witness stood nearby. The witness told investigators Brunkhorst was unarmed with his hands up when Baker shot him.

Police say Baker was still armed when officers arrived at the home.

An autopsy determined Brunkhorst was shot five times, according to court documents.

Baker is currently held without bond in the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.