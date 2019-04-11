First Ladies’ Luncheon raises money for United Way

JACKSON, Tenn. – Hundreds of West Tennesseans dined today at the Jackson Fairgrounds during a luncheon to raise money for a good cause. Organizers say more than 600 people attended the United Way fundraiser which raises money to help others.

West Tennesseans gathered for the First Ladies’ Luncheon. Event organizer Anita Kay Archer says the event is hosted every year.

“This is a wonderful ministry that businesses and individuals participate in giving to one of 72 different organizations and groups throughout the 14 counties,” Archer said.

United Way serves 14 counties in West Tennessee and organizers say the luncheon is their biggest fundraiser.

Becky Fly, a former teacher, actress and the keynote speaker, says the organization offers a great service to West Tennesseans.

“I am so honored and flattered to be here. This is such a great organization,” Fly said. “They do so much for so many people.”

“Without the United Way, my organization, as well as many other organizations in our community, wouldn’t be able to survive and thrive,” said Gail Gustafson, executive director for the Dream Center of Jackson. “They are a huge support.”

Organizers say they are making plans for next years First Ladies’ Luncheon. This is the sixth year for the event.