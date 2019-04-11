Milan Police Dept. teaches community members about authorities at Citizen Police Academy

MILAN, Tenn. — Local community members gathered to learn more about what police do.

The ten-week course is all for the fourth annual Citizen Police Academy in Milan.

Participants listened to Lieutenant Nick Glen at the Milan Police Department Thursday night.

They will also have a chance to visit the Gibson County Jail and gun range.

“They need to understand that, in general, that police officers are good people that want to serve and protect and to make their communities a better place. So by allowing them to come in this classroom, they get to be taught by the police officers,” Chief Bobby Sellers of the Milan Police Department said.

The class was thirty dollars.