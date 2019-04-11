Mugshots : Madison County : 04/10/19 – 04/11/19 April 11, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/19Erica Carnathan Theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Angela McCoy Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Billy Vickery Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Antonio Brawner Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Billy Lax Identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Bobby Bray Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Charles Jones Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Deeuntaye Jackson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Demesho Millbrook Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Ebony Subbery False report Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Jescca Comer Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Larontez Link Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Latonya Croom Assault, identity theft, violation of probation, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Marcus Graves Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Matthew Kizer Jr. Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Maurice Pruitt Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Michael Clark Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Monte Singleton Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Reginald Williamson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/10/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/11/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore