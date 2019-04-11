Mugshots : Madison County : 04/10/19 – 04/11/19

1/19 Erica Carnathan Theft of property

2/19 Angela McCoy Violation of probation

3/19 Billy Vickery Schedule VI drug violations

4/19 Antonio Brawner Aggravated assault



5/19 Billy Lax Identity theft

6/19 Bobby Bray Failure to appear

7/19 Charles Jones Violation of probation

8/19 Deeuntaye Jackson Failure to appear



9/19 Demesho Millbrook Violation of probation

10/19 Ebony Subbery False report

11/19 Jescca Comer Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/19 Larontez Link Sex offender registry violations



13/19 Latonya Croom Assault, identity theft, violation of probation, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

14/19 Marcus Graves Violation of community corrections

15/19 Matthew Kizer Jr. Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/19 Maurice Pruitt Schedule VI drug violations



17/19 Michael Clark Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/19 Monte Singleton Aggravated assault

19/19 Reginald Williamson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/10/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/11/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.