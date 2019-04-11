Scattered Thunderstorms Possible Overnight

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday, April 11th

A cold front approaching West Tennessee will ultimately bring showers and thunderstorms back into the area overnight to wash the area of the pollen we’ve had flying in today’s 30 to 40 mile per hour wind gusts. There’s a brief break tomorrow before more wet weather comes through this weekend.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will arrive in West Tennessee late tonight with an oncoming cold front with rain looking most likely between midnight and sunrise. The risk for any severe weather is low but one or two thunderstorms could bring hail or strong wind gusts, especially in northwest Tennessee overnight. Temperatures will drop to the middle 50s by sunrise Friday.

Scattered showers will be tapering off near the Tennessee River on Friday morning but mainly dry weather is forecast for tomorrow. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s during the afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the chance for rain over the weekend and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

