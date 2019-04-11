Tennessee holding over 100 free legal clinics this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is holding more than 100 free legal advice clinics across the state this month.

The Help4TN Days blitz is meant to call attention to the free legal help available through the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Access to Justice program.

According to a report on the program, an estimated 1.2 million low-income Tennesseans have civil legal problems. That includes things like eviction, orders of protection, loss of a job or health insurance, and even expungements of a criminal record.

A list of the April clinics is available on the Tennessee state courts website.

Help is also available year-round through lawyers who provide free legal advice and an online self-help center at JusticeForAllTN.com. Those in need can also call 844-HELP4TN.