Tree planted in local park for Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Jackson woman recognized for work with families

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual ceremony recognizes a woman who dedicated her career to working for victims’ families.

“It’s important that we continue to let them know throughout the years, years to come, that we haven’t forgotten them and that their loved ones are still being remembered by someone,” Jackson Probation and Parole District Director Maryetta Rudd said.

Each April, the families of victims of violent crimes, advocates, and law enforcement remember the victims.

“A crime is a crime. It doesn’t matter what the crime is, be it murder, or whatever the case is,” Rudd said.

And across the state, those advocates who work with families who lost a loved one to a violent crime are being recognized.

Jane Jarvis., who recently retired from West Tennessee Legal Services, spent decades working to help families cope with loss.

“I think it’s important to remember the struggles that victims have, regardless of what kind of crime it is, and that we have to work together as a community to make sure that every facet of their experience is as helpful and healing for them as possible,” Jarvis said.

Maryetta Rudd is dealing with a tragedy of her own.

Her daughter and granddaughter were both seriously injured in a car wreck involving an impaired driver. Her granddaughter remains in the hospital.

“In some way when I was asked to deliver this speech, I didn’t feel quite right, because in all honesty, both of my family members survived even though they’re still struggling every day,” Rudd said.

Jarvis and Rudd, along with members of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Department of Correction and Tennessee Board of Parole, planted a tree to symbolize strength and growth.

This will be the 12th year a tree has been planted at Shirlene Mercer Park for Crime Victims’ Rights Week.