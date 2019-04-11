Wind Advisory In Effect 10:00 AM Until 7:00 PM

Weather Update: 10:00 AM Thursday April 11 —

It certainly has been a mild start to the morning where temps only feel into the upper 60s overnight. This of course was thanks to a couple elements, one the clouds that rolled in earlier, and two the gradient wind from the parent low out in the north-central Plains. Both will be present throughout the day. Clouds and a southerly wind, while will be picking up a ton. In fact there is a wind advisory that will go into effect at 10:00 AM today for gust that could exceed 40 mph at times today. Temps this afternoon will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.



Tonight:

The parent low will migrate into the western Great Lakes region, as it decouples from the upper level system still in the Plains gradually deamplifying. Meanwhile there will be a cold front draped to the south of the low sliding eastward into the Mississippi River and into the Tennessee Valley tonight, guidance has a line of showers and a few storm moving east into West Tennessee, but it will be weakening as the storms shift eastward and away from better dynamic support from the west. I expect mainly brief heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder overnight.



