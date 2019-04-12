Bicycle recall information

More bicycles are being recalled due to fall and injury hazards. Thousands of Specialized Roubaix, Ruby, Diverge and Sirrus bicycles are being recalled.

There have been two reports connected to this recall involving cracking in the steerer tube collar of the bikes. No injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these bikes, you are urged to stop using it and contact an authorized Specialized retailer for a free repair.

For more information, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.