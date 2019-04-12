BREAKING: JMCSS Superintendent Eric Jones to resign

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones announced Friday afternoon that he will resign.

Jones’ last day as superintendent will be June 30. He has served as superintendent since being selected March 21, 2017, by school board members.

He confirmed his resignation in a news release after a meeting with school principals at the Central Office.

“We have made great progress, but I know there is still much work to be done,” Jones said in the release. “However, I no longer believe I am the best person to lead JMCSS. There is a fundamental divide between what I see as my role as superintendent and what a majority of the board believes it to be.”

“Our community loses if we start down a path of finger pointing and divisive politics,” Jones goes on to say. “I hope and pray that my decision will challenge this ENTIRE community to be more positively involved than ever in the educational future of ALL students for the sake of this community.”

Jones had previously served as principal of Jackson Central-Merry High School from 2009 to 2013.

JMCSS School Board Chairman Kevin Alexander released the following statement:

“I regret to hear that Dr. Eric Jones has officially tendered his resignation. I appreciate his tenure and all that he has accomplished in these last two years. I was fortunate to serve on the Board when we selected him and I was delighted with his selection as our new superintendent. I have always considered him as a friend. I know I have encouraged Dr. Jones to remain our superintendent over the last few weeks, as I’m sure other board members have too. Nevertheless, I understand he is making a decision which he feels is best for he and his family. I wish them well in all future endeavors. I plan to call a special meeting of the Board within the next 10 days for the Board to take action to accept Dr. Jones resignation and for a discussion concerning our course of action to fill the vacancy. Again, I wish Dr. Jones and his family the best.”

