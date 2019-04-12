Cancer-free boy throws out first pitch at Jackson Generals game

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson Generals game began with a touching moment.

Six-year old Jacob Barker and his sister, Bailey, threw out the first pitch Friday night.

Barker was diagnosed with Retinoblastoma as a 3-year old, and was declared cancer-free in 2018. The Barker family was there to help raise awareness for their upcoming music festival charity.

“Yeah, so the proceeds will go to the Jacob Barker Fund which is a fund of West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation and then we’ll sponsor a child through Make a Wish with the money we raise,” said Ronnie Barker.

The Jacob Barker Music Festival will be on Friday, April 26th and Saturday April 27th at the AMP in downtown Jackson.