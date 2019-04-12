Mugshots : Madison County : 04/11/19 – 04/12/19 April 12, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/13Hunter Owen Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Brandon Earl Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Rachael James Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Daniel Currie Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Derell Boyd Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Stephen Hairrell Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Joshua James Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Kendra Bradford Criminal trespass, shoplifting, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Kizzy Evans Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Latorcha Walker Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Shawuana Brown Failure to appear, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Tamyia Griffin Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Terry Newsom Child abuse or neglect-nonviolent, evading arrest, vandalism, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/11/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/12/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore