Mugshots : Madison County : 04/11/19 – 04/12/19

1/13 Hunter Owen Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/13 Brandon Earl Violation of probation

3/13 Rachael James Failure to appear

4/13 Daniel Currie Violation of probation



5/13 Derell Boyd Violation of order of protection

6/13 Stephen Hairrell Simple domestic assault

7/13 Joshua James Violation of community corrections

8/13 Kendra Bradford Criminal trespass, shoplifting, failure to appear



9/13 Kizzy Evans Aggravated domestic assault

10/13 Latorcha Walker Failure to appear

11/13 Shawuana Brown Failure to appear, driving while unlicensed

12/13 Tamyia Griffin Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear



13/13 Terry Newsom Child abuse or neglect-nonviolent, evading arrest, vandalism, driving on revoked/suspended license



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/11/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/12/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.