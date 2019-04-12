Rain Moves Out This Morning With A Lovely Afternoon Ahead!

Weather Update – 8:00 a.m. – Friday, April 12th

A cold front pushed through the area this morning bringing drier and cooler air. Out goes most of the clouds as well. Enjoy a nice afternoon ahead with highs around the 70 degree mark and *Less Winds. There’s a brief break today before more wet weather comes through this weekend.

TODAY

Becoming partly to mostly sunny with a light west northwest breeze of 5 to 10 mph (less windy today) and a high of 71 degrees. The risk of any storms, rain, or severe weather will be very low today.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s during the afternoon. Showers and storms become likely on Saturday with strong storms possible again late Saturday.

**TIMING**

Timing for the most active weather looks to be well into the dark hours of Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the chance for rain over the weekend and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Brian Davis,

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7brian

Facebook – facebook.com/meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com