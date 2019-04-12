Strong Thunderstorms Possible Saturday Night

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Friday, April 12th

The cold front that came through West Tennessee last night has brought quite the drop in temperature! It is nearly 20°F colder now than it was this time yesterday! Showers and thunderstorms will take a brief break before returning tomorrow, although it looks unlikely that we’ll have rain all day. The chance for rain tomorrow is now down to 40%.

TONIGHT

Under cloudy skies, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s by sunrise Saturday morning. There’s a slight chance for rain overnight, but generally, showers won’t return until the early morning.

There’s a threat for severe weather Saturday evening so stay weather aware! Temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s and lower 70s tomorrow afternoon with a potential for scattered showers during the day. The chance for rain is 40%. There’s a much more likely chance for thunderstorms later tomorrow night when a front moves through bringing heavy rain and a potential for severe weather. Thunderstorms are likeliest from sunset Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s by Sunday morning. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the rest of the outlook this weekend and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

