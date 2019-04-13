Strong Thunderstorms Will Arrive Into The Late Evening Hours

Weather Update – 10:15 a.m. – Saturday, April 13th

Steady rains light rain falling over much of west Tennessee this morning. Strong and severe storms linger just off to our southwest. Some storms will try to push into the area in the afternoon many as just a garden variety style thunderstorm however, in the evening, conditions will become more favorable for a few storms to get to severe limits with wind gusts over 57 mph possible. A slight risk now includes most of our west Tennessee counties.

TODAY

Rain Likely with embedded thunderstorms at times and highs around 65 degrees.

TONIGHT

This evening and tonight, storms are likely and some storms will be strong. Lows around 58 degrees.

The stronger storms will most likely arrive in our western counties by around 8 p.m. and continue tracking east into the central portions of west Tennessee by around 10 p.m.

Storms will slowly drift east into the eastern counties 11 p.m. through the early morning hours of Sunday.

There’s a threat for severe weather Saturday evening so stay weather aware! Temperatures will warm up to the middle 60s tomorrow afternoon with a potential for scattered showers during the day. The chance for rain is 70%. There’s a much more likely chance for thunderstorms later tomorrow night when a front moves through bringing heavy rain and a potential for severe weather. Thunderstorms are likeliest from sunset Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s by Sunday morning. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the rest of the outlook this weekend and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Brian Davis,

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

