Palm Sunday celebrated at local church

PINSON, Tenn. – With Easter just around the corner, churches across the country are celebrating Palm Sunday.

People gathered at the Grace Baptist Church in Pinson. Those in attendance sang songs of praise and joined in prayer with one another.

“It’s a really exciting service. The church was full and it’s just a sense of excitement. We actually call our church the exciting Grace Baptist Church and today it was definitely exciting,” said Pastor Marcus Kelley. “Today we just had an exciting time of worship. We were able to tie in the book of revelation, the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ.”

Kelley explained why the service including the Lord’s supper was special on that day.

“Something special for us to do and we had several people join the church and several people coming, following up and be baptized. “It was a real blessing today,” said Kelley.

The church will have another service next Sunday at 10am. It will be held at Chester County Middle School inside of the Williams Auditorium. They will also have a helicopter Easter egg drop on the Chester County High School football field.

Church members say everyone is invited and the cost is completely free. For more information, click on Seen On 7.