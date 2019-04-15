H&M recalling children’s bathrobes

H&M is recalling children’s bathrobes after they reportedly failed to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear.

The bathrobes reportedly pose a risk of burn injuries to children.

The recalled bathrobes come in two styles — gray with the inside lining in either white and pink or white and blue, or white with an embroidered cat’s face on the hood.

If you have purchased one of these robes, you are urged to stop using it and contact H&M for a full refund and a $20 gift card.

To contact H&M, call their toll-free number at 855-466-7467 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. central time any day of the week, or go online to www.hm.com, click on Legal & Privacy, and then Recalled Items for more information.