Teichmann named Jackson Christian head boys basketball coach

JACKSON, Tenn. — This morning, Jackson Christian officially announced that Kyle Teichmann would take over responsibilities as head coach of the boys basketball program.

For the past two years, Teichmann has served as a varsity assistant coach as well as head coach of the middle school boys team.

He does have another connection to West Tennessee. Teichmann was a standout player at Freed Hardeman University from and currently holds the school’s all time scoring record.

The Jackson Christian job will be his first high school head coaching position.