Highway 45 Bypass to close Wednesday for construction

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation will be closing the U.S. 45 Bypass Wednesday, April 17 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

North and southbound lanes of the U.S. 45 Bypass will be closed at the Interstate 40 interchange to through traffic to allow crews to install a new signal truss across north and southbound lanes of the Bypass.

Interstate traffic will be able to use the ramps over the Bypass.

All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are encouraged to have alternate routes planned.

To check on updated construction activity, check the TDOT SmartWay Map here, or call 511 for travel information.