Jackson-Madison Co. General Hospital names 2019 Doctor of the Year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County General Hospital has named Dr. Vernessa Davis-Tharpe this year’s “Doctor of the Year” recipient.

Davis-Tharpe received the award Monday during the hospital’s full medical staff meeting.

Each year, the recipient is judged based on several characteristics, including integrity and professionalism, conflict management skills, willingness to go beyond the scope of duty, respect for other healthcare professionals, and care and concern for patients and their families.

The award was presented by West Tennessee Healthcare Chief Operating Office/Chief Nursing Officer Tina Prescott.