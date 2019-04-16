Mrs. Bessie Craig Cox age 82, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Mrs. Cox was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bells and a graduate of the Bells High School. Graveside services for Mrs. Cox will be conducted on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, with Bro. Scott Cole officiating. A visitation for the Cox family will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Bells Funeral Home from 1:00 P.M. until 2:45 P.M.

Serving as pallbearers are Trent Patterson, Robby Cox, Bobby Cox, Josh Davis, Scott Davis and Clay Craig.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Bobby Cox; and two brothers: Jimmy Craig and Harold Craig.

She is survived by two daughters: Lea Davis (Scott) of Knoxville, TN, and Hope Byrum of Bells, TN; one son: Craig Cox of Brownsville, TN; six grandchildren and leaves a legacy of three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the Cox family requests memorials to be to the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Tony Emison, 2536 Old Jackson Road, Bells, TN 38006.