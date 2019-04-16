Obion County man indicted on child pornography charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — An Obion County man is facing federal charges in a child pornography investigation.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Eric Jobe, of Union City, allegedly made pornographic images and video of a child under the age of 12-years-old from December 2018 through February 2019.

The release says Jobe is also accused of having a cell phone containing pornographic images of young children.

If convicted on both counts of production and possession of child pornography, Jobe faces up to 50 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.