Professional competitive eater sets record at local Jackson burger joint

SOUTH JACKSON, Tenn. — An eating record was set today at a local Jackson business.

KC Finn’s in south Jackson holds a burger challenge that involves eating a six-pound burger with a pound of fries in under 30 minutes.

Professional competitive eater Brandon Clark, nicknamed “Da Garbage Disposal,” stopped by this afternoon to take it on.

He completed the challenge in under seven minutes, and spoke to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News afterwards about his feat.

“This is pretty good, and this is a real doable one for regular people, especially if they have a good appetite,” Clark said.

Clark’s prize was a special t-shirt marking his accomplishment and winning back his $30 dollar entry fee.

According to Clark, the previous record was 12 minutes.