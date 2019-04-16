Scattered Thunderstorms Return on Thursday

Weather Update – 7:00 p.m. – Tuesday, April 16th

Temperatures have peaked in the middle to upper 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies in West Tennessee. We have similar warm weather to look forward to tomorrow but scattered showers and thunderstorms will return quickly afterwards. There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, and although not everyone may hear thunder that day, there’s a potential for those who do to encounter some strong storms.

TONIGHT

Clouds will continue to increase in coverage over West Tennessee skies tonight. This could lead to temperatures staying in the middle and upper 50s at the coolest point of the night, so temperatures should remain mild!

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, but temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s and lower 80s during the afternoon. Mostly dry weather is forecast for Wednesday with only a 20% chance for a stray shower, but thunderstorms return on Thursday. All of West Tennessee is in a slight risk for severe weather, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the timeline for when rain looks likeliest on Thursday, keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

