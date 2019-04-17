Barker signs with Berry College

JACKSON, Tenn. — This afternoon, Sacred Heart’s Harris Barker signed with Berry College to further his basketball career.

Barker’s career didn’t begin at Sacred Heart, however, but right down the road as a Bruin at USJ. Barker made the switch after his junior year and quickly turned into a key component to the Knight’s offensive game plan, putting up 15 points per game last season.

While Barker put in the work to put himself positions to succeed, he explained today that none of it would have happened without the help of his coaches.

Barker voiced his excitement to begin his journey with his new team at Berry.