Jackson stays close to home by signing with Bethel

MEDINA, Tenn. — Today, South Gibson’s Marcus Jackson signed to continue his football career with Bethel University.

Last season for the Hornets, Jackson was recognized as an All-Region member, lining up at multiple positions on the field, including outside and inside linebacker, offensive line, and defensive end. However, heading into college at Bethel, Jackson will be making the transition to tight end.

Jackson explained that it was an easy decision going with the Wildcats, as he will be able to stay close to home to family and friends.