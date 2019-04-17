Local medical professionals face charges in federal investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Court documents unsealed Wednesday identify three Jackson-based medical professionals now facing federal charges in a prescription opioid investigation.

Jeff Young, known as the “Rock Doc,” Dr. Alexander Alperovich, and Dr. Andrew Rudin are all charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances counts.

Court documents say Young was a part owner of the Preventagenix clinic in north Jackson when he issued prescriptions for numerous controlled substances outside the course of professional practice and without legitimate medical purpose.

Documents say Young’s motivation for prescribing those controlled substances were often for money, notoriety, and sexual favors.

Alperovich and Rudin are charged because, court documents say, they acted as supervising physicians for Young, while Young prescribed narcotics.

Court documents say the three knowingly and intentionally conspired to dispense controlled substances without legitimate medical purpose from July 2014 through January 2017.

Documents say Young promoted the Preventagenix clinic under the motto “work hard, play harder,” and subsequently branded himself the “Rock Doc.”

Court documents allege Young “treated patients while intoxicated on alcohol, marijuana and other controlled substances, freely prescribed controlled substances to his friends and family, and promoted the use of illicit drugs, including marijuana.”

The indictment alleges that in one incident, Young prescribed opioids for a pregnant patient, whose child was born addicted to opioids with Fetal Abstinence Syndrome.

Alperovich was listed as a supervising physician for Young from December 2015 until around July 2016, and Rudin was listed as a supervising physician from August 2016 until around January 2017, court documents say.

In January 2017, the Preventagenix clinic was raided by the DEA.

Court records show Young has retained Claiborne Ferguson, of Memphis, to represent him. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has reached out to Ferguson for comment, but Ferguson had not responded by Wednesday afternoon.

Alperovich has retained William Massey, of Memphis. Records do not show an attorney representing Rudin at this time.

Other medical professionals are expected to face charges in connection with the federal investigation.

