Mugshots : Madison County : 04/16/19 – 04/17/19 April 17, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Anthony Amos Violation of Community Corrections/MCSO Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Bredell Davis Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Brian Allen Henry Failure to Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Deandre Outlaw Violation of Probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Demond Mays Violation of Community Corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Jeremy Williams Schedule VI Drug Violations, Schedule IV Drug Violations, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia, Evading Arrest, Driving While Unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Keith Cupples Simple Domestic Assault, Child Abuse or Neglect-non Violent Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Kristine Ann Kidder-wright Shoplifting-theft of Property Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Martez Ayers Driving on Revoked/Suspended License Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Richard Hudgings Violation of Probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Ronnie Taylor Jr. Violation of Community Corrections, Schedule VI Drug Violations, Evading Arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Terron Kinnie Simple Domestic Assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/16/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/17/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore