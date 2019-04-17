Strong Storms Possible Late

Weather Update: Wednesday, April 17 —

Despite cloud cover today, southerly winds and increasing heights will still allow temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 70s across West Tennessee. It will become a bit breezy with winds between 10-15 mph.

Clouds will increase this evening as the main system pushes east. There will be line, or multiple lines of convection pushing from the Central and southern plains east Mid-Mississippi River Valley towards the predawn hours, then into West Tennessee by 3 or 4 AM. The storms are expected to be in a weakening mode, but abundant shear and adequate mid level lapse rates thanks to very cold air aloft will sustain the line at least partially through West Tennessee through late tomorrow morning. For this, SPC Day 1 Outlook covers the western half of the area in a MARGINAL (1/5) threat of severe storms. the stronger reports should be fairly isolated. However expect very heavy rain and plenty of thunder through the morning hours.



The first line of storms will weaken as the line outruns the better support as it approaches the Tennessee River. There appears to be a window by late morning into the afternoon hours where the atmosphere will have an opportunity to recover from the morning storms. Depending on the amount of sunshine, will ultimately determine the severity of the afternoon and early evening round of storms, however keeping in mind. That there will be a LOT of shear with this set up, and very cold air aloft. Therefore, even with lack of instability we expect some degree of a ramp up into the Afternoon.



