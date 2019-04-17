Thunderstorms Likely on Thursday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, April 17th

A few showers and thunderstorms are making their way through portions of West Tennessee near the Tennessee-Mississippi state line but most of West Tennessee has remained dry today. That’s why there was a 20% chance for rain in the forecast! We’re more likely to have showers and thunderstorms show up tomorrow morning through early evening with a potential for heavy rain and frequent lightning in the strongest thunderstorms.



TONIGHT

Skies will remain cloudy tonight in West Tennessee overnight with mostly dry weather through early Thursday morning. Odds are that most of the showers and thunderstorms wont start to cross the Mississippi River and move into our area until after sunrise. Temperatures will start out in the lower 60s tomorrow morning with rain likely off-and-on throughout the rest of the day.

Keep the umbrella handy tomorrow! We’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms from morning through evening, and although the risk for severe weather is low, one or two thunderstorms could become strong. Stay weather aware in West Tennessee – especially during the early afternoon through early evening. Watch WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including details on where severe weather is most likely in West Tennessee on Thursday and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com