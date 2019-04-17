Weakley County man killed in domestic-related shooting

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Weakley County man is dead after a shooting late Tuesday night between Dresden and Latham.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Anthony Perry was shot by a juvenile at a home on Pisgah Road shortly before midnight. Investigators say the incident is believed to be domestic-related.

Investigators say deputies responded to what was believed to be a prowler call at the home. When deputies arrived, they determined Perry, of Weakley County, was shot by a juvenile in the home after Perry allegedly broke out a window in the master bedroom of the home.

Investigators say the bedroom belonged to the juvenile’s mother, who was Perry’s girlfriend.

Investigators say the juvenile and his mother were in the home, but would not allow Perry into the house.

The investigation by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, and Juvenile Office is ongoing. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body has been taken for autopsy.