Arctic Cat recalls snowmobiles

Arctic Cat has announced a recall for thousands of its snowmobiles.

Several models of the Arctic Cat snowmobiles have been recalled due to a fire hazard.

The exhaust of the snowmobiles can reportedly shoot flames from the muffler outlet while in use.

All the recalled vehicles have 8,000 on each side of the front hood and side panel area.

Arctic Cat has received 70 reports of melting plastic around the exhaust outlet area, and four reports of plastic catching fire.

If you have one of these vehicles, you should stop using it and contact Arctic Cat to schedule a free repair.

To contact Arctic Cat, call 800-279-6851 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/ and click on “Recall Information” located at the bottom of the page for more information.