Authorities raid Decatur Co. houses, make multiple arrests

PARSONS, Tenn. — There were plenty of loud noises and closed roads in Decatur County Thursday morning. Local, state, and federal authorities conducted a raid in the early morning hours.

“Five o’clock this morning is when this thing started, and there were some flashbangs used in making entry to the houses,” Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd said.

Investigators searched a house on Carolina Street in Parsons.

They taped labels on a shed and in the carport, and they even searched the inside of one of the cars on the property.

“It’s mostly the FBI. The State District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force is involved, I’ve had a couple guys involved,” Sheriff Byrd said.

Neighbors who didn’t want to be on camera told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News that investigators didn’t just search the one house. They went to multiple homes on the block, and also one in Decaturville near the elementary school.

“They already know that we’re picking people up. Now I suppose there are some folks out there who suspect they may be next, but nobody knows that,” Sheriff Byrd said.

Sheriff Byrd said as of 10 a.m. Thursday, five arrests had been made.

“This isn’t the end of this, but if we keep hammering at them, it’ll make it a little better,” Sheriff Byrd said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to District Attorney Matt Stowe for comment. He said, “I am overjoyed. This is a great day for the people of Decatur County.”