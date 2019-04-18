Bigger Round Of Heavy Rain And Storms This Afternoon

Weather Update Thursday, April 18 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We are off to a mild start with temperatures in the 60s. On radar theres been a weakening complex of thunderstorms moving east off the initial line of storms that developed in the Plains yesterday afternoon. The line has been weakening this morning as expected, that trend will continue through the rest of this morning. In fact, hourly guidance shows a complete break down and lull in the action by 11 AM until 1 PM or so. There will be the window where the atmosphere will have a chance to recover from this mornings weakening convection. The lack of showers east of a line from US 45 E/W means it will not take much to get things going this afternoon. The main time frame for this seems to be after 2 or 3 PM as the upper level support, both with shear, and very cold air aloft arrive. Showers and Thunderstorms will rapidly redevelop this afternoon as the main trigger or shortwave eject NNE through Louisiana and Mississippi this afternoon into the evening, The primary concern for West Tennessee will be with heavy rain and frequent thunder and lightning, while the bigger severe threat focuses closer to the TN/MS border, and into North Mississippi. However, with enough sunshine, and the fact it didn’t rain in the eastern 2/3 of West Tennessee, might elevate the threat later on. I’ll be here all morning and afternoon monitoring the atmosphere and updating on air roughly ever 30-40 minutes or so. Updated Day One Outlook from Storm Prediction Center did shift the SLIGHT (2/5) threat back to I-40 as expected.



Storm Team Meteorologist

