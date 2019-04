BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A West Tennessee church held a special activity Thursday.

Union Grove United Methodist Church in Brownsville hosted a living dramatization of the Last Supper at 7 p.m.

Since 2007, congregation members have participated in the reenactment of the Last Supper after practicing for several weeks.

Organizers say they alternate years with Braden United Methodist Church.

The event was free and open to the public.