Children’s canopy beds recalled

A canopy bed is being recalled due to an injury hazard.

The bed’s horizontal canopy rails can detach and fall.

Thousands of the Callum Canopy beds are being recalled after the firm RH received 29 reports of the bed’s rails detaching and falling unexpectedly.

If you have one of these bed frames, you should stop using it until the canopy has been removed, and contact RH to scheduled a free in-home inspection and repair.

To schedule an inspection, contact RH toll-free at 888-728-8419 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com or online at www.restorationhardware.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page.