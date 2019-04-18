Craftsman lawnmowers being recalled

Thousands of Craftsman M-350 walk-behind lawn mowers are being recalled due to an injury hazard.

Lowe’s is pulling one item from its store shelves, just in time for the mowing season.

Sharp objects can reportedly pierce through the lawn mower’s collecting bag during use and strike the user or a bystander.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The lawn mowers were sold at Lowe’s stores nationwide from January 2019 through February 2019.

If you have purchased one of these lawn mowers, you are urged to stop using it immediately and contact an authorized Craftsman Service Center to arrange for a free repair.