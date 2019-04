Five individuals join Jackson Madison County Sports Hall of Fame

JACKSON, Tenn. — This evening, the Jackson Madison County Sports Hall of Fame welcomed in the class of 2019. The inductees are as follows:

Joe North (High school basketball coach)

Ellen Reed (TCA softball)

Brandon Rowland (USJ athlete)

Dexter Williams (West Carroll basketball, Liberty Tech boys basketball coach)

Jeff Wyatt (South Side baseball)

Guest Speaker: Trey Smith