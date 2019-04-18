Go Couture recalling children’s loungewear
One brand is recalling one of its childrens items.
Go Couture has announced a recall for its children’s loungewear sets.
The loungewear has failed to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear.
The product was sold in children’s stores nationwide.
If you have bought one of these items, you are urged to stop using it and contact Go Couture for a full refund.
To contact Go Couture, call their toll-free at 800-261-6899 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at moshe@gojeans.com or online at www.gocouturekids.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.