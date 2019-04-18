Mugshots : Madison County : 04/17/19 – 04/18/19 April 18, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15Tomera Hall Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Avant Bommer Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Bradley Yants Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Brian Johnson Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Charles Wheeler Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Cordarrius Woods Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Ethan Denton Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Jeff Buchanan Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15John Winslow Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Joshua Walk Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Joy Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Julia Polk Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Michael Jernigan Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Robert Sims Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Telly Flakes Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/17/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/18/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore