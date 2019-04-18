Mugshots : Madison County : 04/17/19 – 04/18/19

1/15 Tomera Hall Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations

2/15 Avant Bommer Aggravated assault

3/15 Bradley Yants Violation of probation

4/15 Brian Johnson Failure to comply



5/15 Charles Wheeler Contempt of court

6/15 Cordarrius Woods Violation of community corrections

7/15 Ethan Denton Failure to appear

8/15 Jeff Buchanan Violation of probation



9/15 John Winslow Simple domestic assault

10/15 Joshua Walk Failure to appear

11/15 Joy Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/15 Julia Polk Violation of community corrections



13/15 Michael Jernigan Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/15 Robert Sims Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/15 Telly Flakes Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/17/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/18/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.